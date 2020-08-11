Key Booking Decisions AEW Must Make Ahead of All Out 2020

0 of 4

Photo via All Elite Wrestling

One of the biggest advantages All Elite Wrestling has over WWE is the lack of oversaturation when it comes to pay-per-view events.

With All Out being one of the cornerstone shows for the company, AEW must successfully build to the event to ensure hardcore fans are satisfied and casual fans want to tune into Dynamite the following Wednesday.

On paper, AEW has one of the best rosters in all of wrestling, but it is the company's ability to tell stories that makes it so enjoyable to watch. With possible heel turns, shocking title changes and dominant runs, the build to All Out on Sept. 5 could help make the show one of the best in 2020.

Here are the key booking decisions AEW must make as the company prepares for one of its biggest shows of the year.