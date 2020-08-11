Key Booking Decisions AEW Must Make Ahead of All Out 2020

Key Booking Decisions AEW Must Make Ahead of All Out 2020August 11, 2020
One of the biggest advantages All Elite Wrestling has over WWE is the lack of oversaturation when it comes to pay-per-view events.
With All Out being one of the cornerstone shows for the company, AEW must successfully build to the event to ensure hardcore fans are satisfied and casual fans want to tune into Dynamite the following Wednesday.
On paper, AEW has one of the best rosters in all of wrestling, but it is the company's ability to tell stories that makes it so enjoyable to watch. With possible heel turns, shocking title changes and dominant runs, the build to All Out on Sept. 5 could help make the show one of the best in 2020.
Here are the key booking decisions AEW must make as the company prepares for one of its biggest shows of the year.
FTR Must Become No. 1 Contenders
Since making their jump to AEW, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been on point with every promo and match. On the road to All Out, FTR need to become No. 1 contenders to kill two birds with one stone.
On the one hand, FTR are one of the best pure tag teams in recent history, and a run with the duo on top playing the classic heel role as the face teams chase them would cement why the company's tag team division is the best in the business.
On the other hand, the feud leading into the PPV and the actual match itself against "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega would be the perfect vehicle for the champions to lose the titles and begin their singles program.
Page turning his back on Omega has been teased for months, and with the budding relationship between Hangman and FTR, All Out would be the perfect place for the powder keg to explode.
FTR must be No. 1 contenders to give fans what they want between Page and Omega.
Cody Must Lose the TNT Title
Cody's current run as the inaugural TNT champion has been impressive. He's taken on a mix of names from the current roster and the independent scene, but it's time for The American Nightmare to come up short.
He has not shied away from competition, but there is one man who is waiting for revenge: Lance Archer. The Murderhawk Monster is one of the best big men in the business and should be the one to dominate Cody since he has been beaten down by the weekly title matches.
With Cody revealing there will be a redesigned TNT Championship belt in the coming weeks, Archer should challenge for and win it in the weeks leading up to All Out, giving The American Nightmare the chance to call for a rematch at the upcoming PPV.
The long-term plan should be to have Cody come up short in his efforts to regain the belt at All Out, which would plant the seeds for possible issues with Arn Anderson and even a heel turn down the road.
Nyla Rose Must Run Through Women’s Division
Hikaru Shida may be the AEW women's champion, but the biggest star in the division is Nyla Rose. Now that she has added Vickie Guerrero as her manager, she has the voice to support her sheer brutality.
In the coming weeks on Dynamite, Rose should run through some of the performers who have been brought in as part of the women's tag team tournament to continue building her credibility.
After The Native Beast dominates her competition week after week, Guerrero should get on the mic and cut a promo to draw heat for her client and sell the hardcore and casual fans on just how dangerous she can be now and in the future.
Shida has said on multiple occasions she would take on any challenger. After Rose climbs the rankings in the women's division with multiple wins in dominant fashion, the champion should fall at All Out and the title should change hands.
Colt Cabana Must Reject The Dark Order
For the last several weeks, Colt Cabana has been gaining momentum and earning victories alongside The Dark Order, but the honeymoon phase has to come to an end sooner rather than later.
On the road to All Out, Cabana should start getting wise to the evil ways of Brodie Lee and company and begin to openly question the group's intent. When he eventually tries to leave the group, Lee should be the one to personally offer to destroy him.
Other members of The Dark Order should try to challenge and beat Cabana in the week leading up to the PPV, but his comedic ways and veteran cunning should help him earn a series of victories before Lee challenges him to a one-on-one match at All Out.
Lee should decimate Cabana at the September show and force him to stay with the group as part of the stipulation of the match.
