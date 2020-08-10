Mets' Marcus Stroman Opts out of 2020 MLB Season amid COVID-19 Concerns

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman announced Monday he has opted out of the 2020 MLB season:

"There's just too many uncertainties, too many unknowns right now to go out there," Stroman said, per Tim Britton of The Athletic.

The 29-year-old had been out to start the season with a calf injury but insisted he was back to 100 percent before making his decision to opt out.

Tim Healey of Newsday noted the issues that caused him to make his decision:

"Strictly worries about COVID" caused him to opt out, not any lingering effects of his injury, per Justin Toscano of the Record.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.