MLB Trades to Boost Your Team's Chances of Winning the World Series

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's August 31 trade deadline is nigh, and this year's expanded playoff field means that more teams can dream of winning the World Series.

So, we put these two things together and imagined trades that teams can make right now to boost their odds of winning it all in 2020.

For legitimate contenders, this was as simple as identifying problems and picking out potentially available solutions. For kinda-sorta contenders and bottom feeders—of which there are surprisingly few right now—we looked for possible buy-low opportunities that could pay off beyond this season.

Some of our ideas are more, ahem, imaginative than others. All the same, we shall proceed in alphabetical order by city.

Note: Stats and records are current through Tuesday, August 11.