Celtics' Jaylen Brown on NBA Bubble: It's Tough Being Isolated from Society

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown plays against the Houston Rockets during an NBA basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

While the NBA deserves plenty of praise for putting together its campus-like environment in Walt Disney World and figuring out a way to restart the 2019-20 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it can also be a fairly isolating experience for the players to be away from their families.

That is what Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown said.

Ian Steele of ABC6 in Providence, Rhode Island, shared Brown's comments in which the wing scorer said, "The images of pool tables and swimming pools and all this other stuff... it's tough being here. Being away from my family. Being isolated from the rest of our society."

Brown's comments came after he helped lead Boston to a 122-119 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Celtics also figure to remain on campus for longer than many other teams if they live up to their potential in the playoffs given their position in the standings. They improved to 47-23 with the latest win, which is good enough for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are a threat to beat any team in the East with the combination of Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward.

Brown's comments are also notable seeing how the league restarted its season during the middle of a worldwide push against systemic racism and police brutality. Brown is a public advocate for social justice and even drove 15 hours to protest following the killing of George Floyd:

Amid his comments about how difficult it is for players to be isolated, he also told reporters "I want to continue to demand justice for Breonna Taylor and also continue to inspire guys in the community to get out and vote."

He also suggested calling "police brutality" something else, saying it is "domestic terrorism."

