PGA Championship 2020: Collin Morikawa Wins 1st Career Major at 23 Years Old

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

Collin Morikawa watches his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

What a day of golf. 

After a number of lead changes and a tight pack remaining in contention late into Sunday, Collin Morikawa managed to pull away from the pack, shooting a 64 in the final round to finish 13 under for the tournament and win the PGA Championship in San Francisco. 

It was Morikawa's first major title and put the 23-year-old in some elite company:

              

