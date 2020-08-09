PGA Championship 2020: Collin Morikawa Wins 1st Career Major at 23 Years Old

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

What a day of golf.

After a number of lead changes and a tight pack remaining in contention late into Sunday, Collin Morikawa managed to pull away from the pack, shooting a 64 in the final round to finish 13 under for the tournament and win the PGA Championship in San Francisco.

It was Morikawa's first major title and put the 23-year-old in some elite company:

