MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand in Week 3 of 2020 Season

30. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-13)

The Pirates are 1-10 in their last 11 games. The offense ranks 30th in the majors with a .601 OPS, and the pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors with a 5.32 ERA. It could be a while before they move out of the No. 30 spot in these rankings.

29. Seattle Mariners (6-11)

Rookie Kyle Lewis is hitting .355/.420/.516 with three home runs and 10 RBI and third baseman Kyle Seager is tied for third in the AL with 14 RBI. That's about it as far as bright spots for a team that has gone 3-7 in its last 10 games and has an MLB-worst minus-38 run differential.

28. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-10)

Prized offseason signing Madison Bumgarner has struggled to a 9.35 ERA over his first four starts. He left his most recent outing with back spasms and will be evaluated by team doctors. That tells the story for a team that ranks 29th in the majors with a 5.48 ERA and 28th on the offensive side with a .626 OPS.

27. Toronto Blue Jays (5-8)

The Blue Jays dropped a pair of series to the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox last week as the offense continues to sputter. They are hitting .218 as a team and averaging just 3.0 runs per game, which has undercut a solid showing from the pitching staff, particularly a bullpen that ranks sixth in the majors with a 3.21 ERA.

26. Los Angeles Angels (5-11)

The Angels claimed a series win over the Mariners before getting swept by the Texas Rangers over the weekend, effectively demonstrating where they stand in the AL West pecking order. Top prospect Jo Adell is off to an inauspicious 2-for-15 start with nine strikeouts and a costly defensive blunder, but he could flip the switch at any time.