Braves' Mike Soroka to Miss Rest of Season After Suffering Torn Achilles Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

Atlanta Braves' Mike Soroka throws a pitch during the second inning of the baseball team's home-opener, against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves announced Monday that right-hander Mike Soroka will miss the remainder of the 2020 season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

Soroka started Monday's 7-2 defeat to the New York Mets and exited after 2.1 innings. He broke toward first base and immediately went down with an injury. He was helped to the dugout as he avoided putting weight on his right leg.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

