Video: Angels' Jo Adell Allows Bizarre 'HR' After Ball Bounces off Glove

Ray Carlin/Associated Press

It's been 27 years since Jose Canseco misplayed a fly ball, allowing it to hit him in the head and bounce over the wall for a bizarre home run. It's one of the more unique moments in baseball history, and now it has a spiritual successor.

On Sunday, Los Angeles Angels right-fielder Jo Adell saw an otherwise routine pop fly bounce out of his glove and over the wall:

From easy out to solo home run. Well, technically it was ruled a four-base error, but the end result is the same. The line between ecstasy and agony has never been so thin.

Let this be an example to all the young players out there: Two hands. Whenever possible, always secure the catch with two hands.