Lakers' Anthony Davis Ruled Out vs. Blazers After Suffering Back Injury in Game 4

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers as the result of back spasms.

It's unclear as to what the severity of the injury is, as Los Angeles may be taking a cautious approach with the big man. At the time Davis checked out of the game for good, the Lakers held a 38-point lead just minutes into the second half.

Davis recorded 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 18 minutes of action before exiting.

The forward has dealt with a variety of ailments since play began at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida. An eye injury limited him during the exhibition games, while an ankle issue caused problems during the seeding games.

Even when he was on the court, inconsistency was a problem, with quiet games following dominant showings.

Any additional missed time could be damaging for a Lakers squad trying to contend for an NBA title. Even with LeBron James on the roster and depth in the post that includes Dwight Howard and Kyle Kuzma, playing without Davis represents a significant setback.

The 27-year-old is one of the most dominant players in the NBA when healthy, averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in his first season with the team.

He was not only the leading scorer on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but he's also a finalist for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert.

The Lakers likely need the two-way star at 100 percent in order to bring home a championship.