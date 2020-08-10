Wrestling Power Rankings: The Top 25 Wrestlers in World This Week

0 of 9

Photo courtesy of WWE.com

Our weekly professional wrestling power rankings will once again be a Monday morning staple as we prepare for WWE Raw by taking a look at the most impressive wrestlers from the previous week.

In other sports, these rankings are fairly static. You can take it as a given that the elite teams and players will always be found near the top, with the cream of the crop shifting only slightly relative to where they stood the previous week.

Professional wrestling, of course, is a little different. We aren't beholden to traditional metrics like wins and losses, and the top performers of the week may have suffered embarrassing defeats in important contests.

Seth Rollins, for example, is one of the most gifted performers in the world. You won't find him on this list, however, because his ocular-based program with Rey Mysterio is cringe-inducingly bad. This is a list that asks "what have you done for me lately?"

What we're looking for here is momentum, fan enthusiasm and performance. Who moved the needle during the previous week? What are wrestling fans dying to see more of? And, just as importantly, which acts and angles are they hoping just disappear into the ether like they never existed at all?

That means there's going to be a lot of movement in the weeks to come, so Rollins and his fans need not fret. There's a good chance his current hiatus from this list is only temporary—when he gets red hot again, his power ranking will reflect it.

Nothing is written in stone.

You got it? I think you've got it. Let's get started!