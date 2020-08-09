2021 5-Star Guard Jalen Warley Commits to FSU over Miami and More Schools

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Highly touted combo guard Jalen Warley committed to Florida State on Sunday.

Warley announced his decision on Instagram.

The Norristown, Pennsylvania, native is the No. 3 combo guard and No. 23 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He set a high bar for his aims with the Seminoles.

247Sports compared Warley to Denver Nuggets guard PJ Dozier:

"At right around 6-foot-4, Warley has the size to play off the ball and also the ability to be a primary ball handler who makes others better. He doesn’t possess elite athleticism, but his size, basketball intelligence and feel for the game show on both ends of the court. On defensive he is capable of switching and guarding multiple positions, while on offense he can run a team or be a primary scorer if that is asked of him."

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton has already assembled a strong class for 2021. The Seminoles sit first in 247Sports' composite team rankings. Warley joins shooting guard Matthew Cleveland, shooting guard Bryce McGowens, center John Butler and center Naheem McLeod.

Hamilton's emphasis on the backcourt underscores how much that will be a need when Warley arrives on campus.

Leading scorer Devin Vassell opted to test the NBA waters following his sophomore season, while second-leading scorer Trent Forrest is graduating. M.J. Walker has one more season of eligibility after averaging 10.6 points for Florida State in 2019-20.

Florida State reached the Elite Eight in 2018 and Sweet 16 in 2019. Another deep run might have beckoned for the 26-5 Seminoles this spring if the NCAA hadn't canceled the men's basketball tournament.

Warley's proclamation that FSU fans should prepare for a national title is certainly bold, but it might be an attainable goal for him and his teammates in Tallahassee.