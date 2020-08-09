OSU WR Tylan Wallace Used 40 Pounds of Cat Litter to Help Rehab Injury at Home

Matthew Putney/Associated Press

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace didn't have access to team facilities this offseason while rehabbing his torn ACL due to COVID-19, but he figured out how to make do with what was around the house.

"At one point I was doing squats with cat litter, 40-pound boxes of cat litter," Wallace said, per Scott Wright of The Oklahoman. "I was trying to make it work with whatever I had. I was working out in my living room. I was jogging around trails. I was doing whatever I could to try and stay in shape. It was definitely tough, but it was worth it now."

Wallace is one of the best receivers in the nation when healthy. He totaled 86 catches for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018 and followed it up with 903 yards and eight touchdowns in the first nine games of 2019. An ACL derailed his season, but he is looking to return to full strength in 2020.

The good news is he was finally able to get real workouts upon returning to campus June 1.

"Coming in and actually going into the training room, actually doing rehab stuff where they have the right equipment and everything I need was a big boost from the cat litter boxes," Wallace joked.