Best Fantasy Options to Replace Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton After Injury

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Giancarlo Stanton was off to a hot start to the 2020 season, but the New York Yankees slugger is now on the injured list due to a hamstring strain. This could create a scramble for fantasy players looking to replace him.

Stanton had looked like his old self with three home runs and a whopping 1.038 OPS through 14 games this year, although there are fortunately others available on the waiver wire who can help keep your team afloat in the short term.

All players available in more than 50 percent of ESPN leagues.

Ian Happ, OF, Chicago Cubs (34.6 percent owned)

The Cubs love to move players around the lineup, but Ian Happ has become a reliable figure for the Cubs this season after he was limited to just 58 games in 2019.

The center fielder, who can line up all over the field, is hitting .297 with a 1.031 OPS through 13 games this season, showing the type of power we haven't seen from him since hitting 24 home runs as a rookie in 2017.

Happ isn't the most exciting fantasy player but he is a good bet for hits each game and can provide value in other phases, including walks, home runs and the occasional stolen base.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If he adds eligibility at other positions, the 25-year-old could become even more valuable for fantasy teams.

Anthony Santander, OF, Baltimore Orioles (25.1 percent owned)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Orioles are 7-7 without many household names in the lineup, but Anthony Santander will get more notoriety if he keeps hitting well.

The right fielder is hitting .250 with three home runs and four doubles on the year and has been especially hot as of late. Santander has gone 6-for-17 (.353 average) in the last four games with three extra-base hits and five runs.

Though he doesn't have a great approach at the plate—just one walk this season—the power is legitimate with 20 home runs and 20 doubles last year in just 93 games. Getting a full-time role in this lineup could allow him to put up quality numbers for your fantasy team.

Minus the on-base percentage, Santander could be the best like-for-like replacement for Stanton available on the market.

Dominic Smith, 1B/OF/DH, New York Mets (6.3 percent owned)

The Mets have been hit hard by injuries this season, while Yoenis Cespedes left an opening in the lineup after opting out of the season. J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith have gotten consistent playing time as of late, an especially important break for Smith after being blocked by Pete Alonso at first base.

Smith had a slow start to the year but has a three-game hit streak entering Sunday that includes two doubles and a home run.

The former top-100 prospect has hit well when given the opportunity, finishing 2019 with a .282/.355/.525 slash line and 11 home runs in 89 games. The problem has been the limited chances, which could turn around in 2020.

If he gets going, Smith could be a key part of fantasy lineups.

Clint Frazier, OF, New York Yankees (2.6 percent owned)

Considering he's not on the active roster, don't pick up Clint Frazier if you need immediate help. But if you have a spare roster spot, there are few options with higher upside than the 25-year-old.

Even though the Yankees didn't activate Frazier when putting Stanton on the IL, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com noted this was more out of convenience and they will re-evaluate the roster on Monday. It could create the opportunity for Frazier to join the team and directly fill in for Stanton at designated hitter.

It would be big for the Yankees and fantasy players because Frazier is oozing with talent, hitting 12 home runs in just 69 games last season. He also showcased his power during the exhibition games before this year:

There's a risk in wasting a roster spot but there is enough potential to make it worth it.