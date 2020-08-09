Giannis on Luka Doncic: 'One of the Most Talented Guys I've Ever Played Against'

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA MVP and the favorite to win the award again this year, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic looked like the best player in the world in Saturday's 136-132 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Doncic finished with 36 points, 19 assists and 14 rebounds in the overtime victory and had a few highlight-reel plays along the way:

It was enough to earn high praise from Antetokounmpo after the game.

"Talented, really talented. One of the most talented guys I've ever played against," the Bucks forward said, per Matt Eppers of USA Today. "He's making the whole team better, and he's going to keep getting better. As long as he's making his team better, they're going to be tough to beat."

The Mavericks (42-30) are currently just the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, but they will be dangerous in the playoffs and especially scary in future seasons. After winning the Rookie of the Year Award last year, the 21-year-old Doncic is averaging 29.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game in 2019-20.

Production like that will put him alongside Antetokounmpo in the MVP race for years to come.

