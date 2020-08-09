PGA Championship 2020 Leaderboard: Live Updates, Storylines to Watch for Sunday

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson resides in a familiar position on top of the leaderboard after three rounds at a major.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion has been in this position three times before, but he has struggled to finish on top. Johnson is expected to face challenges from a plethora of golfers during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day are among the big names a few shots back, and a few players familiar with golfing in the San Francisco area, Cameron Champ and Collin Morikawa, could make some noise as well.

PGA Championship Leaderboard

Dustin Johnson (-9)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Cameron Champ (-8)

Scottie Scheffler (-8)

Collin Morikawa (-7)

Paul Casey (-7)

Brooks Koepka (-7)

Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

Tony Finau (-6)

Justin Rose (-6)

Jason Day (-6)

Daniel Berger (-6)

Tommy Fleetwood (-6)

Full leaderboard can be found on PGATour.com.

Storylines to Watch

Can Dustin Johnson Close Out a Major Win After Holding 54-Hole Lead?

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Johnson is 0-for-3 at majors when he holds the 54-hole lead.

When Johnson captured his lone major at the 2016 U.S. Open, he overcame a four-shot deficit and benefited from a poor round out of third-round leader Shane Lowry. Johnson is looking to avoid a similar letdown Sunday, with Koepka, Day and others lurking a few shots behind him.

Johnson has had a mixed bag of results on the final day of major competitions. He finished 2019 with a 76 at The Open and a 74 at the U.S. Open, but he also produced a 68 at The Masters and a 69 to land a second-placed finish at the PGA Championship.

Johnson acknowledged that he has to keep his approach simple to produce a second straight low round at TPC Harding Park, per ESPN's Bob Harig:

"I have been out here awhile now. I've been in contention a lot, and I've got it done a lot of times. [On Sunday], it's no different. I'm going to have to play good golf if I want to win. It's simple: I've got to hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens. If I can do that, I'm going to have a good chance coming down the stretch on the back nine."

If Johnson is able to replicate his four-birdie back nine from Saturday or at least play bogey-free golf, he should have a chance to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy.

Will California Natives Continue to Push for Lead?

Champ and Morikawa have benefited from their familiarity with TPC Harding Park to move into contention.

The former, who is one shot back, grew up in the Sacramento area. The latter played his college golf at Cal.

Champ tied for the lowest round of the tournament Friday with a 64, and he followed that up with a third-round 67. Morikawa surged to seven under thanks to a third-round 65 that followed back-to-back 69s.

Morikawa has played the better golf of the two since the resumption of play in June. He won the Workday Charity Open and finished second at the Charles Schwab Challenge. The Cal product has also proved he can go low on Sundays, with two 66s and a 67 in three of the five tournaments he played prior to the PGA Championship.

Champ has put together a trio of top-25 finishes since June and has three final rounds in the 60s as well.

Their course experience and decent form could help them ease whatever nerves they feel coming into the final day of a major. And if they continue to play well, one of them could be the best candidate to become a first-time major winner Sunday.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.