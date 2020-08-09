Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He Plans to Play vs. Pacers, T.J. Warren After Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are on track to get their star player back Monday night.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Jimmy Butler says he'll be ready to go when the Heat face the Indiana Pacers after missing the last three games with a foot injury.

