Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He Plans to Play vs. Pacers, T.J. Warren After Injury

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 9, 2020

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) makes his way down the court during an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are on track to get their star player back Monday night.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Jimmy Butler says he'll be ready to go when the Heat face the Indiana Pacers after missing the last three games with a foot injury.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Rick Carlisle Has High Praise for Luka

    Mavs head coach says Doncic is in 'same mold' as Larry Bird and Jason Kidd

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rick Carlisle Has High Praise for Luka

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Discussing Regional Bubbles

    League is considering splitting teams into groups to play at regional sites for 2020-2021 season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Discussing Regional Bubbles

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    This Rivalry Has Been Brewing for Years 🍿

    The tables have turned as PG and Pat Bev are contenders, while Lillard is barely hanging on

    NBA logo
    NBA

    This Rivalry Has Been Brewing for Years 🍿

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Adebayo, Nunn Finalists for NBA Awards

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Adebayo, Nunn Finalists for NBA Awards

    Diego Quezada
    via Hot Hot Hoops