UFC Fight Night 174 Results: Derrick Lewis Beats Aleksei Oleinik Via TKO

Derrick Lewis defeated Aleksei Oleinik via second-round TKO in a bout between two top-10 heavyweights to cap off UFC Fight Night 174 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman defeated Omari Akhmedov by unanimous decision in the co-main event.

Darren Stewart, Yana Kunitskaya and Beneil Dariush rounded out the main card victors. A seven-fight preliminary card had six fights go into the third round and four go the distance. The lone exception was Andrew Sanchez's first-round knockout win over Wellington Turman.

The UFC Fight Night 174 results are below, alongside some highlights and reaction.

Main Card Results

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis def. Aleksei Oleinik via TKO at 0:24 of Round 2

Middleweight: Chris Weidman def. Omari Akhmedov via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

Middleweight: Darren Stewart def. Maki Pitolo via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:40 of Round 1

Women's Bantamweight: Yana Kunitskaya def. Julija Stoliarenko via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Catchweight (158.5 pounds): Beneil Dariush def. Scott Holtzman via knockout (spinning back elbow) at 4:39 of Round 1

Preliminary Card Results

Catchweight (174.5 pounds): Tim Means def. Laureano Staropoli via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight: Kevin Holland def. Joaquin Buckley via TKO (punches) at 0:32 of Round 3

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast def. Alexander Munoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Middleweight: Andrew Sanchez def. Wellington Turman via KO (punches) at 4:14 of Round 1

Featherweight: Gavin Tucker def. Justin Jaynes via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:43 of Round 3

Featherweight: Youssef Zalal def. Peter Barrett via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Bantamweight: Irwin Rivera def. Ali AlQaisi via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Main Card Results and Highlights

Lewis Steals the Show in Knockout Win

The always-entertaining Lewis earned the second-round TKO win over Oleinik and proceeded to offer fans a celebration and another legendary post-fight interview moment:

He is also the UFC heavyweight knockout king:

Lewis, ranked as the No. 4 UFC heavyweight, is 24-7 with one no-contest all-time. The Houston native has won his last three fights.

Weidman Breaks Slump, Guns for Top Middleweights

Weidman lost five of his last six fights entering Saturday, including a defeat to Luke Rockhold in December 2015 to lose his middleweight belt and start the skid.

But it's over now after Weidman got the UD win over Omari Akhmedov, and he's got his eyes on moving up the middleweight ladder once again:

The 36-year-old Weidman is 15-5 lifetime.

Stewart Works Quickly in 1st-Round Submission Win

Stewart put on a clinic in his first-round submission win over Maki Pitolo, coming through with the guillotine fewer than two minutes into the bout:

The man known as The Dentist is 12-5 lifetime with one no-contest. His win Saturday marked the first victory by submission for his career.

Yana Kunitskaya Lands 209 Strikes to Opponent's 30

UFC Stats shows that Kunitskaya landed 209 total strikes (43 significant) on Saturday versus opponent Julija Stoliarenko's 30 total strikes (six significant).

Kunitskaya even earned a 30-26 on judge Derek Cleary's scorecard en route to going 13-5 (one no-contest).

Dariush Misses Weight, Defeats Holtzman with Spinning Backfist

Dariush missed weight before the fight and became ineligible for any bonuses, but he may have earned one had he done so after this powerful performance:

Dariush, who entered the evening as the No. 14 lightweight, won his fifth straight fight to head to 19-4-1.

Preliminary Card Notes and Highlights

Rivera Notches 1st UFC Win

Irwin Rivera made his UFC debut in May after stepping in as a late replacement for Mike Davis against Giga Chikadze. Rivera fought hard and impressed given his short notice, going the distance with Chikadze.

Rivera earned another shot in the Octagon, and he took advantage of it with a split-decision win over Ali AlQaisi:

The 31-year-old moved to 10-5 in his professional career (1-1 UFC).

Zalal Dominates From Start To Finish

Youssef Zalal's spinning heel kick set the tone in the first round of his dominant unanimous-decision win over Peter Barrett:

Zalal landed 54 significant strikes to Barrett's 23 and had three successful takedowns to Barrett's zero, per UFC Stats. He is now 10-2 professionally.

Tucker Rides 2nd-Round Momentum into 3rd-Round Submission Win

Gavin Tucker excelled at the end of the second round versus Justin Jaynes, to the point where it wasn't certain whether the match would go to a final round:

It did, but Tucker placed a rear-naked choke on Jaynes within two minutes, and he earned his fourth professional fight by RNC:

The 34-year-old Canadian is 12-1 professionally (3-1 UFC).

Sanchez Lands Lone Round 1 Preliminary Card Finish

Andrew Sanchez's right hand out of nowhere connected with Wellington Turman, ending their first-round middleweight bout early:

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway gave credit where it was due:

The man nicknamed El Dirte moved to 12-5 after earning his first knockout win in five years.

Nasrat Haqparast Lands 104 Significant Strikes in UD Win

It's unclear what was more impressive: The fact that victor Nasrat Haqparast landed 104 significant strikes or the fact that Alex Munoz made it to the final bell.

Regardless of the answer, Haqparast's emphatic victory put him at 12-3 (4-2 UFC) in the 24-year-old's pro career.

Near Knockout in Round 1, Clear Knockout in Round 3 for Holland

Kevin Holland almost finished his bout with Joaquin Buckley in Round 1 after landing this right hand:

But he got the job done in Round 3 after landing 79 significant strikes:

Holland won his fifth fight in six tries to move to 18-5 lifetime (5-2 UFC).

Tim Means Closes Out Prelims with UD Win

Tim Means couldn't finish off Laureano Staropoli with this spinning heel kick in Round 2:

But he got the job done anyway via unanimous decision. Two judges gave Staropoli the first round, but Means earned the victory after landing 85 significant strikes to Staropoli's 71 and two takedowns to his opponent's zero.

The 36-year-old Means, who has fought in the UFC Octagon since 2012, earned his 30th professional win.