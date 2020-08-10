Every NFL Team's Biggest Liability Heading into 2020 Season

0 of 32

No matter how talented, prepared and consistent an NFL team might be, every franchise has at least one liability that could cost it wins at some point—potentially at the worst time.

Take the 2019 Baltimore Ravens, for example. They ran wild over the NFL after a 2-2 start, winning their final 12 games and locking up the AFC's No. 1 seed in the process. However, the Ravens showed during the regular season that their run defense could be a liability—opponents averaged 4.4 yards per carry against them in the regular season—when teams had the patience to stick with the run.

The Tennessee Titans did exactly that in the playoffs, thumping Baltimore 28-12 as Derrick Henry rumbled for 195 yards.

Of course, not every team boasts as much top-to-bottom talent as Baltimore, so some liabilities could cost a team more than just a key game or two. Here, we'll examine the biggest liability for each team based on factors like past performances, roster movement and any relevant offseason buzz. Individual players, position groups and coaches are considered.