Lakers Rumors: Rajon Rondo Hoping to Return from Injury in 1st Round of Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has reportedly returned to Orlando, Florida, to continue rehabbing his surgically repaired right thumb, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on NBA on TNT.

He hasn't yet rejoined his team inside the NBA bubble.

Rondo is working with Lakers senior adviser Kurt Rambis, per Haynes, with an eye on returning for the first round of the postseason.

