Lakers Rumors: Rajon Rondo Hoping to Return from Injury in 1st Round of Playoffs

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 9, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has reportedly returned to Orlando, Florida, to continue rehabbing his surgically repaired right thumb, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on NBA on TNT

He hasn't yet rejoined his team inside the NBA bubble. 

Rondo is working with Lakers senior adviser Kurt Rambis, per Haynes, with an eye on returning for the first round of the postseason. 

                                                             

