NASCAR at Michigan 2020 Results: Kevin Harvick Wins FireKeepers Casino 400 in OT

It took nine caution flags, a two-lap overtime and a questionable collision, but Kevin Harvick was able to claim the checkered flag at the FireKeepers Casino 400 for his fifth victory this season.

After a controversial final few laps, Harvick found himself in Victory Lane celebrating once again.

FireKeepers Casino 400 Results

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Kyle Busch

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Chase Elliott

8. Joey Logano

9. Bubba Wallace

10. Kurt Busch

The 44-year-old won both the first and second stages of Saturday's race and led 92 of the 161 laps before finding himself in a battle with Kyle Busch on Lap 148. As Harvick looked to pass Busch on the inside, the two sides appeared to touch, but replays were inconclusive and not even Busch could tell if the two made contact.

In any case, Busch's car went into the wall and knocked the race leader back into the pack.

Another caution with fewer than 10 laps to go forced an overtime shootout with Harvick holding off a late push by Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr.

Busch would finish in fifth place, narrowly missing out on his first win of the year.