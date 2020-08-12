Zion Williamson Ruled Out for Pelicans vs. Magic Restart Finale with Knee Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss Thursday's season finale against the Orlando Magic because of right knee soreness.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN reported the news, noting Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness) and Jrue Holiday (right elbow soreness) will also miss the game.

The Pelicans have understandably been cautious with Williamson throughout his rookie campaign. He didn't make his NBA debut until Jan. 22 after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus in October.

Even after debuting, the Pelicans didn't allow him to play more than 30 minutes in a single game until Feb. 2. The 20-year-old was carefully monitored when the season resumed in July, playing fewer than 22 minutes in three of the first four games.

When Williamson has played, he's been a game-changer. The Duke product leads all rookies with 22.5 points per game and is averaging 6.3 rebounds.

New Orleans' future is tied directly to Williamson's development. The franchise will take every step to ensure his long-term health, and sitting him Thursday makes sense since the Pelicans have already been eliminated from playoff competition.