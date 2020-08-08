Travers Results 2020: Tiz the Law Wins, Cements Place as Kentucky Derby Favorite

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiz the Law continued his perfect season with an easy victory at the 2020 Travers Stakes in Saratoga Springs, New York, and will enter the Kentucky Derby as the overwhelming favorite in September.

Already the horse to beat heading into the Travers Stakes at +100 (bet $100 to win $100), per KentuckyDerby.com, it's the fourth straight victory for the stallion including wins at the Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Saturday's result gives him another 100 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings to bring his total up to 372 and continue to widen the gap atop the leaderboard—Authentic remains in second place with 200 points.

Here's a look at the results in Saturday's $1 million race.

Travers Stakes 2020 Results (Win, Place Show)

1. Tiz the Law ($3.00, $2.40, $2.10)

2. Caracaro (N/A, $6.40, $4.00)

3. Max Player (N/A, N/A, $3.70)

Tiz the Law may not have even exerted too much energy during his latest win.

After drawing the sixth spot off the post, the Barclay Tagg-trained horse glided into the fourth place coming out of Turn 1 as Uncle Chuck (5-2) pulled into the lead. Chuck continue to pace the pack half a mile into the race when Tiz the Law began to make his move.

Jockey Manny Franco pulled the stallion to the outside entering Turn 4 and promptly gained the lead. From there, Tiz the Law took off, surging ahead by more than four lengths to cross the finish line in 2:00.95.

With exactly four weeks until the running of the rescheduled Kentucky Derby, the focus will be on keeping Tiz the Law healthy and conditioned before he attempts a run for the roses and the second jewel of the 2020 Triple Crown.