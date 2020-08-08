Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Wins 40-Yard Dash Race Against Mecole Hardman on IG Video

Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Wins 40-Yard Dash Race Against Mecole Hardman on IG VideoAugust 8, 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs have an embarrassment of riches on offense, with lightning-fast wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman just two examples.
The pair showcased their speed in a 40-yard dash captured on Hill's Instagram account, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic, with the man nicknamed Cheetah beating Hardman by a few feet:
As Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire wrote, Hill and Hardman have talked about racing since Hardman arrived in Kansas City in 2019 after the team took him in the second round of that year's draft. That was for good reason, as Hardman ran a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Hill reportedly ran a 4.24 at his pro day in 2016, per BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com, and he also earned the fastest max speed on the field last year among any player, per Next Gen Stats:
Tyreek Hill reached 22.81 MPH running downfield on Damien Williams' 84-yard TD run, tied for the fastest speed by any player on any play this season. Hill's two fastest speeds this season have come on Damien Williams rushing TDs (22.64 MPH in Week 9). #LACvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/ej51JUMqRc
Hardman made waves with his speed, too, notably hitting 21.87 miles per hour on a 63-yard touchdown reception against the Tennessee Titans, per Next Gen Stats:
Patrick Mahomes had 3 pass rushers within 2 yards at the time of throw to find Mecole Hardman for a 63-yard TD. @MecoleHardman4 reached 21.87 MPH, the fastest touch by a Chiefs player this season, and fast enough to out-run Adoree' Jackson (20.93 MPH). #KCvsTEN | #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/KTAhiQojWB
Hill appears to be the faster of the two, but the real winner is Kansas City, who could be on its way to a dynasty thanks to the pair of wideouts, among many others.
