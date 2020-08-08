Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Wins 40-Yard Dash Race Against Mecole Hardman on IG Video

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have an embarrassment of riches on offense, with lightning-fast wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman just two examples.

The pair showcased their speed in a 40-yard dash captured on Hill's Instagram account, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic, with the man nicknamed Cheetah beating Hardman by a few feet:

As Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire wrote, Hill and Hardman have talked about racing since Hardman arrived in Kansas City in 2019 after the team took him in the second round of that year's draft. That was for good reason, as Hardman ran a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Hill reportedly ran a 4.24 at his pro day in 2016, per BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com, and he also earned the fastest max speed on the field last year among any player, per Next Gen Stats:

Hardman made waves with his speed, too, notably hitting 21.87 miles per hour on a 63-yard touchdown reception against the Tennessee Titans, per Next Gen Stats:

Hill appears to be the faster of the two, but the real winner is Kansas City, who could be on its way to a dynasty thanks to the pair of wideouts, among many others.