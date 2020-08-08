Conor McGregor Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Dee Devlin

Tim Daniels
August 8, 2020

Conor McGregor arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin on Saturday.

McGregor posted a picture on Instagram of the couple, showing Devlin wearing an engagement ring.

"What a birthday, my future wife!" he wrote.

The couple has two children together—Conor Jack McGregor Jr., born in May 2017, and Croia McGregor, born in January 2019.

McGregor and Devlin started dating in 2008, per MMA Fighting.

The 32-year-old Irishman last fought in January when he scored a knockout win over Donald Cerrone just 40 seconds into the opening round. It was his first bout since October 2018.

In June, he announced his intention to retire from fighting:

Although it'd be a surprise if he's stepped inside the Octagon for the last time—he's retired and returned multiple times—UFC's longtime top draw isn't in the company's imminent plans, as president Dana White recently reiterated to TMZ Sports.

For now, McGregor's got a wedding to plan.

