Report: 8 Non-Bubble Teams Coming to Orlando a 'Non-Starter' for NBPA

The NBPA is not interested in having the eight non-bubble teams head to Orlando, Florida, for offseason training camps at the conclusion of the NBA restart and postseason, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Per that report, "The NBPA won't agree to mandatory reporting for players on the eight teams outside of the restart but will eventually allow it on a voluntary level, sources said."

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports added:

