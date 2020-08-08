Report: 8 Non-Bubble Teams Coming to Orlando a 'Non-Starter' for NBPA

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2020

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) battles New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The NBPA is not interested in having the eight non-bubble teams head to Orlando, Florida, for offseason training camps at the conclusion of the NBA restart and postseason, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. 

Per that report, "The NBPA won't agree to mandatory reporting for players on the eight teams outside of the restart but will eventually allow it on a voluntary level, sources said."

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports added:

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    76ers Need Embiid to Dominate

    No more going through the motions, Embiid has to go hard every night in order to succeed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    76ers Need Embiid to Dominate

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report

    Superstar Trades for Starless Teams 🌟

    One trade to get starless NBA teams their new face of the franchise

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Superstar Trades for Starless Teams 🌟

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron, AD Will Play vs. Indy

    James (groin) and Davis (ankle) will be in action tonight against the Pacers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron, AD Will Play vs. Indy

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 10 Under-the-Radar Prospects in the Bubble

    They started as relative unknowns but could leave Disney as household names

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top 10 Under-the-Radar Prospects in the Bubble

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report