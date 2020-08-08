Dana White Says Floyd Mayweather Fight 'Very Possible;' Opponent Uncertain

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White said he remains in contact with retired superstar boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. about the potential for another cross-sport fight, but details are sparse.

White told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday that it's "very possible" the sides reach an agreement. He didn't provide a timetable for finalizing a deal, though.

"Floyd and I still have dialogue and go back and forth," he said. "We're still interested on both sides."

Mayweather defeated MMA star Conor McGregor by a 10th-round technical knockout in a boxing match in August 2017.

White was asked whether a rematch between the former five-division boxing champion and two-division UFC champion was among the options.

"No, no, no," White told TMZ. "I know he would rematch Conor McGregor, but I don't know if you heard about this but Conor McGregor's retired."

The 32-year-old Irishman announced in June he was planning to walk away from the fight game:

Although it wouldn't be the least bit surprising if he returns to the Octagon or the boxing ring in the future, White is moving forward with other plans until he's told otherwise.

Likewise, Mayweather is enjoying his third iteration of retirement, but ending it if the right financial proposal is placed in front of him has become commonplace. The win over McGregor, which moved his career record to 50-0, is his only bout since September 2015.

Beyond the matchup itself, it's uncertain what type of fight White and Mayweather have discussed.

There's been banter since the boxing match with McGregor about Money returning the favor and entering the Octagon. Whether that's the goal or if they are aiming for another boxing showcase or want some hybrid of the two is one of the many unanswered questions.

Given the need to hype any fight featuring Mayweather, it's unlikely anything comes together formally until at least 2021.