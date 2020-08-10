WWE Superstars Who Could Benefit the Most from Shane McMahon's Raw Underground

9 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Anyone could pop up in Raw Underground and be a surprising hit, but even some on this list would still be shocking for WWE to utilize in this way.

It's extremely doubtful Brock Lesnar would ever show up and do this. It could come off as parodying his legitimate UFC career. But if he were to absolutely destroy everyone in the building some random night, it would be one of the most believable fights, for sure.

Samoa Joe was born for this, but his injuries have sidelined him for the foreseeable future. Until that's in the past and he's able to step back in the ring, we shouldn't expect him to do anything but entertain at the commentary table.

Cesaro of The Artist Collective has proven his raw strength and amazing athleticism for his entire career. Imagine what he could do if this were his canvas.

Aleister Black doesn't need repackaging, but if WWE wants to lean more into his kicks as devastating, Raw Underground could be a platform to show that off.

NXT has some viable candidates, too, but it's unclear how many black and gold roster members WWE is willing to use in these fights as anything but jobbers.

This could be a good vehicle for Arturo Ruas, who practices Jiu-Jitsu.

Oney Lorcan from NXT and 205 Live is a ferocious fighter that has given Thatcher a run for his money. One appearance here and The Star Destroyer could become a smash hit for his enthusiastic, smashmouth style.

Could this be how Killian Dain gets a new lease on life in WWE after struggling the past few years? It's at least worth a shot and has more of a chance of working than continuing to put over Damian Priest, Dexter Lumis and others on NXT.

The Bruiserweight, Pete Dunne, would surely love to bend some fingers in this league when the travel ban lifts and he can fly out to Florida.

The same goes for Tyson T-Bone from NXT UK. His look alone screams like he should be involved in this. That might not translate to major wins, as he could be one of the go-to guys to beat, but even that's a step up from what he's done so far.

What's great is that this is so fresh that anything can happen. Anyone could step up into the ropeless ring and make a name for themselves.

