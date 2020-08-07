Tiger Woods Narrowly Makes Cut with 2nd-Round 72 at 2020 PGA Championship

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tiger Woods grinded his way to the weekend with a two-over 72 to finish at even par through two rounds, one shot above the projected cut line at the 2020 PGA Championship in San Francisco's Harding Park.

Woods struggled putting Friday, with ESPN's Bob Harig outlined his flat stick troubles in more detail:

The 15-time major winner tried to will one putt in the hole but was barely unsuccessful:

However, he came through in the clutch by knocking home a birdie on the 16th to give himself breathing room to safely make the cut.

Doing so looked tenuous after the first nine holes with Woods shooting two over on the front nine, but he took advantage of the par-five 10th by drilling a nine-foot birdie putt.

Struggles on No. 13 and No. 15 dropped him to one over, however. Woods found the bunker on his approach on No. 13 and missed a seven-footer for par.

Getting out of the bunkers has been an issue for Woods at Harding Park, per ESPN's Bob Harig:

His approach on the 15th found the rough, and he eventually faced a 28-foot putt for par. Woods missed but was able to salvage a bogey to stay on the one-over cut line.

The 285-yard par-four 16th offered a birdie opportunity, however, as Woods calmly hit the fairway and green in regulation before knocking home a 12-footer.

Woods finished his round with two stress-free pars to make the weekend.

With that in mind, perhaps random fans who were somehow able to view the action at Harding Park will cheer on Woods even more, as this Las Vegas Raiders fan managed to do:

Woods, who has taken down the PGA Championship on four occasions, will enter Saturday at least eight shots off the lead. His comeback record after 36 holes is 11 shots, accomplished at the 1998 Johnnie Walker Classic.