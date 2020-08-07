Draymond Green Calls for Devin Booker to Be Traded: 'Get My Man out of Phoenix'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Just because Draymond Green isn't participating in the NBA restart doesn't mean he's done making waves across the league.

While filling in on TNT's Inside The NBA Friday, the Golden State Warriors forward did just that by appearing to get as close to tampering without crossing the line as he possibly could.

While talking about the recent brilliance of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker—112 points in his last four games—Green advocated for Booker to get as far away from his franchise as possible.

Though it may upset fans in Phoenix, there isn't much precedent for the NBA disciplining a player for tampering. As ESPN's Bobby Marks and Ohm Youngmisuk explained in 2017, "the league has looked the other way when it comes to a player recruiting another player in free agency or in trades. Unless a player violates the tampering rules by offering a financial incentive, the league will look the other way."

The Collective Bargaining agreement on player-to-player tampering reads as follows:

"The Commissioner shall have the power to suspend for a definite or indefinite period, or to impose a fine not exceeding $50,000, or inflict both such suspension and fine upon any Player who, in his opinion, (i) shall have made or caused to be made any statement having, or that was designed to have, an effect prejudicial or detrimental to the best interests of basketball or of the Association or of a Member."

That doesn't mean Green will avoid criticism. It'll be worth watching to see if the Warriors star tones down his phrasing going forward.