Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Says He Won't Opt Out of 2020 College Football Season

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not opt out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per Grace Raynor of The Athletic.

Lawrence added that he'll "cross that bridge" regarding the decision if the season timeline changes, per Raynor.

The Tigers are playing an 11-game slate beginning Sept. 12 at Wake Forest. The schedule will feature 10 ACC games and just one nonconference opponent.

Numerous high-end NFL draft prospects have made the decision to opt out in recent days, including Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau and Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore.

Per Raynor, Lawrence provided more context on his decision: "Trevor Lawrence said he felt like he was going to play the whole time. Said it wasn't so much of a decision as it was deciding he'd reassess if he needed to."

Lawrence has led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in each of his two seasons under center, beating Alabama two seasons ago and losing to LSU last year. Clemson's defeat to LSU is its only loss with Lawrence calling signals.

For his career, Lawrence has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 66 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's added 740 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Welcoming Lawrence back into the mix is a welcome sight for a Clemson team that has lost some key contributors, including Justyn Ross, who was forced to undergo spinal surgery due to a congenial fusion he has had since birth, per Anna Hickey of Clemson 247.

The Tigers also lost wide receiver Tee Higgins, linebacker Isaiah Simmons and cornerback A.J. Terrell among a seven-person group that was selected in the 2020 NFL draft.

Clemson is ranked No. 1 on the preseason coaches poll, earning 38 of a possible 59 first-place votes.