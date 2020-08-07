Pacers Rumors: Nate McMillan's Job Security Has Been 'Hottest' Buzz All Season

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Nate McMillan has had great regular-season success in his four years as head coach of the Indiana Pacers, but the 56-year-old could be on the hot seat nonetheless.

On the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN's Zach Lowe and Jeff Van Gundy said they believe McMillan's job status is in question.

Van Gundy said, "I had two people come up to me since I've been here [in Florida for the NBA restart] and say, 'Nate McMillan's in trouble.'"

"It's been the hottest rumor all season," Lowe replied. "… What you've heard in Orlando's been going around all season."

McMillan signed a multiyear contract extension in August 2018 that expires after next season. He has a 180-135 record and has made the playoffs in each of his four seasons with the Pacers, but that success hasn't translated to postseason wins.

Indiana has been eliminated in the first round in each of the previous three years, including being swept out of the playoffs in 2017 and 2019.

The Pacers (42-27) are currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. They haven't advanced beyond the first round of the postseason since reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2014.