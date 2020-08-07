SEC Announces 2 Non-Division Games for 2020 Conference-Only Schedule

Ric Tapia/Associated Press

The SEC revealed the additional two non-divisional games for each of the conference's 14 football teams ahead of the 2020 season on Friday.

That list, which dropped on the Paul Finebaum Show, is as follows:

SEC: Additional 2 Non-Divisional Games (Home/Away)

Alabama: Kentucky, at Missouri

Arkansas: Georgia, at Florida

Auburn: Tennessee, at South Carolina

Florida: Arkansas, at Texas A&M

Georgia: Mississippi State, at Arkansas

Kentucky: Ole Miss, at Alabama

LSU: Missouri, at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State: Vanderbilt, at Georgia

Missouri: Alabama, at LSU

Ole Miss: South Carolina, at Kentucky

South Carolina: Auburn, at Ole Miss

Tennessee: Texas A&M, at Auburn

Texas A&M: Florida, at Tennessee

Vanderbilt: LSU, at Mississippi State

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The SEC announced on July 30 that it would move to a 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The core of the 2020 SEC schedule consists of six intra-division games in addition to the two previously scheduled inter-division contests for 2020. The conference slate will expand from eight to 10 games this year.

The SEC's East division consists of Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU and Texas A&M make up the West division.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey explained the rationale behind the schedule change:

"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus. This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."

Some Division I-FBS conferences have elected to move to a conference-only schedule this season, while other teams and leagues (e.g. D-I FCS' Ivy League and Patriot League) have elected against playing any fall sports.

Sankey added:

"We believe these schedule adjustments offer the best opportunity to complete a full season by giving us the ability to adapt to the fluid nature of the virus and the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary if disruptions occur. It is regrettable that some of our traditional non-conference rivalries cannot take place in 2020 under this plan, but these are unique, and hopefully temporary, circumstances that call for unconventional measures."

The season will begin on Sept. 26 and end on Dec. 19 with the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. All teams will have one midseason open date, and the two SEC title game participants will have an additional bye week on Dec. 12.