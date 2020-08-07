Dwyane Wade to Host, Executive Produce Spin-Off of 'The Cube' Game Show

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade will serve as executive producer and host of an American spin-off of the British game show The Cube, which is scheduled to premiere in 2021.

Peter White of Deadline reported Wednesday that Wade was selected to headline the show for its initial 10-episode run. Further details will be revealed closer to the premiere date.

The Cube debuted on the ITV network in Great Britain in 2009 and ran for nine seasons before ending in 2015. ITV announced in July it was going to reincarnate the program for a special five-episode run that will include a celebrity show.

Contestants are asked to handle relatively mundane tasks, which can be made more difficult by the small confines of the cube. They are given nine lives to complete seven mini-games in order to win the jackpot, the amount of which hasn't been set for the American version, per White.

Wade released a statement to Deadline about his participation in the show:

"I'm excited to join my WarnerMedia family in bringing this exciting and entertaining game show to the U.S. As a former athlete, I enjoy competition and I appreciate the skill set needed to compete in high-tension and fast-paced environments. As executive producer and host, I'm looking forward to teaming up with contestants to embark on a quest that is both physical and mental, as well as adding my own flavor to the show that will make this a fun family viewing event."

The 38-year-old Chicago native retired from the NBA following the 2018-19 season. His career resume, which will earn him a place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, included three championships, 13 All-Star selections and a scoring title from the 2008-09 season.

Wade previously appeared as a guest judge on America's Got Talent while his wife, Gabrielle Union, was a panelist.