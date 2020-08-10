WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 10

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Chaos reigns on Monday Night Raw. August 10 was presented as an aftermath show in the wake of the events of the previous week.

Raw Underground has arrived, and it has introduced a new aesthetic to the red brand. With Shane McMahon guiding the action, Superstars are fighting without any restriction. The Hurt Business led by MVP took over the show at the end of the previous week. No one knew what would happen next.

RETRIBUTION has already made an impact on both Raw and SmackDown, including a frightening attack on Friday where the group tore apart the ring. What would be their next move in their attempt to protest the way WWE handles its talent?

After a confrontation with Ric Flair, Kevin Owens challenged Randy Orton to a match. KO wanted to show that he was not wasting his career by focusing on helping his friends. Would he prove himself, or would The Viper be too much?

Bayley cheated Asuka out of the Raw Women's Championship, and The Empress of Tomorrow was ready to start getting her revenge. She was set to fight the SmackDown women's champion. If she won, she would earn a title shot at Sasha Banks at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

The night was packed with talent and potential defining moments for the brand. Only those willing to adapt would make the most of their opportunities on a new-look Raw.