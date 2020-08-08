Way-Too-Early Projections for WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card in LAAugust 8, 2020
Way-Too-Early Projections for WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card in LA
Wrestling fans have been focused on getting through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it's never too early to start predicting what WWE Creative will book for the WrestleMania 37 card in Los Angeles next year.
At this point, we all just need to think about anything but 2020.
With nine championships that should be on the line at the event, several spectacle matches guaranteed to be added and the possibility of another two-day show, there are endless options and dream scenarios for the WWE Universe to discuss.
Here are the way-too-early projections for the WrestleMania 37 match card.
World Championships
WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
After defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre should have the opportunity to do it again in front of a live crowd and receive the coronation he deserves.
McIntyre should first lose the title to Orton at SummerSlam, who would then drop the belt to Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. With McIntyre either winning the 30-man Battle Royal or finding a way into the title match, he should once again slay The Beast Incarnate.
Universal Championship: The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns
The writing was on the wall earlier this year for Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to be the central feud for SmackDown on Fox for an extended period, but Reigns' decision to walk out on the company because of coronavirus concerns changed those plans.
With Reigns likely back with the company before next year's big event in Los Angeles and Wyatt likely to be the man to take the Universal Championship from Braun Strowman, the inevitable battle between The Big Dog and The Fiend should take place at WrestleMania 37.
Women’s Championships
Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
After relinquishing her Raw Women's Championship to become a mother, there is a chance Lynch could be ready for next year's WrestleMania. If she can return, Lynch should win the Royal Rumble and challenge Asuka.
The relinquished title was actually inside the Money in the Bank briefcase Asuka won, and their moment together on Raw when Lynch's pregnancy was announced is a highlight of 2020. To bring the story full circle, the Lass Kicker should take her title back in a main-event worthy bout against one of the best performers in the world
SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey
When Charlotte returns to WWE programming, she should be moved to the SmackDown brand in a trade for Bayley. Not only would Charlotte freshen up the blue brand by taking the title, but it would also send Bayley to Raw, where she could become jealous of her friend still holding the red brand's championship.
For the next several months, Charlotte should take on all comers and dominate the division before feeling slighted when the returning Lynch chooses Asuka and the Raw Women's Championship. As she calls out anyone to come and challenge her, Ronda Rousey should make her long-awaited return and take the SmackDown Women's Championship in Los Angeles.
Tag Team Championships
Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. RETRIBUTION vs. The Usos
WWE has proved time and time again that it doesn't care about the tag team division, so the match for the Raw tag team titles is anyone's guess. Based on today's landscape with the Street Profits as champions, the need to get The Usos into a multi-man match and the arrival of the new RETRIBUTION stable, a Triple Threat would be the best bet.
SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. New Day
From a selfish point-of-view, the hope is that Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura get an extended run together with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and carry them all the way to L.A. With Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hopefully healthy and back in action while Big E is on his own, The New Day could challenge and win the titles, completing The New Day sweep.
Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha and Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
The best storyline on WWE's main roster this year has been the interactions between Sasha Banks and Bayley. While both are champions of Raw and SmackDown right now, they should eventually cost each other the titles and eliminate each other at the Royal Rumble before being forced to defend their Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37.
After the duo lose their only remaining gold to the tandem of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, the team should explode with the two performers beating each other up and starting the feud wrestling fans have been waiting to see again since 2015.
Secondary Championships
U.S. Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. Lashley
While Apollo Crews holds the United States Championship, there is a distinct possibility he eventually loses the belt to Lashley. With the veteran and his mouthpiece MVP looking for a challenger able to match them on the mic and in the ring, there are few better options in all of wrestling than former world champion Daniel Bryan.
Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. AJ Styles
Right now, the WWE Universe is witnessing the beginning of the slow singles ascent of Big E. The hope is that by the time WrestleMania arrives, the former NXT champion is in a marquee position, such as squaring off with and defeating AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship.
Add in Woods and Kingston possibly winning the tag team titles again, and The New Day standing tall with three championships would create an iconic moment.
Spectacle Matches
Seth Rollins and Dominick Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio and Undertaker
This match is a result of my personal belief that Dominick Mysterio will eventually turn on his father and align with Seth Rollins. Add in the fact that Rey Mysterio is working to possibly re-sign with the company, and adding Undertaker to a high-profile matchup would help catapult this into a WrestleMania worthy matchup.
Matt Riddle vs. Goldberg
Matt Riddle has shined since joining the main roster, but at WrestleMania, he will need to create a moment that lives forever. If Vince McMahon and company can work out a deal with wrestling legend Goldberg to come in and put over Riddle, building off their worked shoot interactions could create a bout that draws mainstream attention.
Randy Orton vs. Edge
While it may be a rematch from WrestleMania 36, Randy Orton and Edge deserve to hear the reactions from the WWE Universe when there are live crowds back in the stands. With Orton on an absolute tear, it should be a returning Edge who costs The Viper his WWE Championship and sets the stage for an epic rematch without a terrible tagline.
For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).