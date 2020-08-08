Way-Too-Early Projections for WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card in LA

3 of 5

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. RETRIBUTION vs. The Usos

WWE has proved time and time again that it doesn't care about the tag team division, so the match for the Raw tag team titles is anyone's guess. Based on today's landscape with the Street Profits as champions, the need to get The Usos into a multi-man match and the arrival of the new RETRIBUTION stable, a Triple Threat would be the best bet.

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. New Day

From a selfish point-of-view, the hope is that Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura get an extended run together with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and carry them all the way to L.A. With Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hopefully healthy and back in action while Big E is on his own, The New Day could challenge and win the titles, completing The New Day sweep.

Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha and Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

The best storyline on WWE's main roster this year has been the interactions between Sasha Banks and Bayley. While both are champions of Raw and SmackDown right now, they should eventually cost each other the titles and eliminate each other at the Royal Rumble before being forced to defend their Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37.

After the duo lose their only remaining gold to the tandem of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, the team should explode with the two performers beating each other up and starting the feud wrestling fans have been waiting to see again since 2015.