Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Wants Players in 'Right Place' Regarding Protests

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't sure if his players will take part in protesting during the national anthem before games this season.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, McCarthy was asked about the possibility of Cowboys players protesting on the field.

"These are conversations we are continuing to have," he said. "My particular stance is to step back and listen and make sure we are in the right place."

Following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police officers earlier this year, a number of NFL players have spoken out against police brutality and have taken part in the fight against social injustice.

Adrian Peterson, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Alvin Kamara and Kenyan Drake are among the players who have publicly said they intend to kneel during the national anthem before games this season.

A number of players released a Twitter video on June 4 demanding the NFL to condemn racism and say Black Lives Matter.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded with a video of his own released the following day that said, "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black people," and "We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter."

Dallas defensive tackle Dontari Poe, who signed a one-year deal in April, told B/R's Kalyn Kahler he is likely to kneel during the anthem and hasn't talked to team owner Jerry Jones about the situation.

Jones told reporters in 2018 that his team has a policy requiring all players to stand for the national anthem.