Report: NBA May Bring 8 Non-Bubble Teams to Orlando After Postseason Is Set

David Banks/Associated Press

The NBA is still working to find an outlet for the eight teams not included in the Florida campus restart to get an opportunity to play games in a league-approved setting.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, one option that was brought up on a Wednesday call with the board of governors suggested bringing the eight teams to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando after eliminated clubs leave the campus.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

