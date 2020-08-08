1 Trade to Get Starless NBA Teams Their New Face of the Franchise

1 of 5

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets receive: Blake Griffin

Detroit Pistons receive: Nicolas Batum, Malik Monk

The Hornets exceeded most realistic expectations for their first post-Kemba Walker campaign. Devonte' Graham rocketed into relevance, Terry Rozier nearly played up to his three-year, $58 million contract—no minor accomplishment when it initially seemed a massive overpay—and P.J. Washington proved a draft-night heist as the 12th overall pick.

But Buzz City lacks a centerpiece, and no player on the roster seems capable of rising to that rank. If the Hornets want a fast-track to a clearance star, then converting Batum's expiring $27.1 million salary and Monk into Griffin is the way to go.

The move wouldn't be without risk. Griffin is owed a massive amount of money ($36.6 million next season, $39.0 million player option for 2021-22) for anyone, let alone a 31-year-old with an injury history so extensive medical students might use it as a study guide. He looked abysmal in his 18 outings this season (15.5 points on 35.2/24.3/77.6 shooting) and may never get his groove back.

If he does, though, this deal gets remembered as a grand larceny. Charlotte's 28th-ranked offense is in dire need of a focal point, and Griffin's healthy version is a tremendous offensive hub. He may not have the bounce he did during his peak, but his shooting range has stretched out to the three-point line, and he's a borderline brilliant table-setter for a 6'9" power forward.

If he can dominate the basketball and do the right things with it, that means cleaner three-point shots for Graham, wider attack lanes for Rozier and Washington never being forced into trying to do too much.

This only works if the Pistons want nothing more than an escape from Griffin's contract, but their deadline dump of Andre Drummond suggests they're ready for a new chapter.

Batum won't be a part of it, but maybe his contract brings back something that would, as teams scramble to create space ahead of 2021 free agency. Monk is theoretically interesting as a 22-year-old with hops and an occasionally ignitable three-ball, but Charlotte could be ready to cut bait rather than deal with his 2021 free agency. He's just a 39.5/32.2/85.0 shooter for his career.