Giannis on Bucks' Top Threat in East: The Biggest Challenge for Us Is Ourselves

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 7, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) moves in for a basket against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks clinched the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed Thursday with a 130-116 win over the Miami Heat despite being down 17 points at halftime.  

After the game, reigning NBA MVP and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a few thoughts about his team's upcoming road to the Finals, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps:

"I think the biggest challenge for us is ourselves. How are we going to play? How hard are we going to play? Are we going to play for one another? Are we going to defend hard? Are we going to be able to rebound the ball? Are we going to be able to make the extra effort? Are we going to dive on the floor?

"It's all about us. It's all about us."

The 55-14 Bucks sport the league's best record after accomplishing the same feat with a 60-22 mark last season.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

