Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Michael Strahan's Sack Record Won't Be Hard to Break

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals edge-rusher Chandler Jones had a career year in 2019, registering 19 sacks. Now he has his sights set on Michael Strahan's single-season record of 22.5 sacks.

"I don't think that's hard to get," he told reporters Thursday. "And I feel like if there was a year to do it, this could be the year to do it, honestly, for me. That's a personal goal of mine. But we have more help on our team. We have a better team."

Granted, there's a reason Strahan holds the NFL records. It's not exactly an easy mark to hit. Since Strahan set the record in 2001, just six players have hit 20 or more sacks in a season. Jared Allen (2011) and Justin Houston (2014) came closest with 22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett led the league with 19.5 sacks last season.

But Jones believes the improvements the team made on defense—adding players like linebackers Devon Kennard and De'Vondre Campbell, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons—will make his job easier.

"Just look at our roster and look at our team," he said. "We have some help. And our front office has done a tremendous job of getting guys to complement Kyler [Murray] and to complement [safety Budda Baker]. We're looking good. We're looking great. I'm not trying to speak too soon."