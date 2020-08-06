Report: Bills' Tre'Davious White to Play in 2020 Season After Mulling Opt-out

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills will have their All-Pro cornerback on the field this season.

Tre'Davious White, who previously was noncommittal about opting out of the 2020 season, has decided to play this year, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

White, 25, told reporters he was undecided as of Wednesday with Thursday's 4 p.m. ET deadline looming.

The news is sure to excite fans in Buffalo since the Bills will enter the season as one of the favorites to win the AFC East.

Following Tom Brady's move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and with a number of New England Patriots opting out of the season, 2020 stands as one of the best opportunities for the Bills to make a statement and take the division for the first time since 1995.

White will be a major part of that.

As Pro Football Focus and NFL.com's Nick Shook previously noted, White saw the most targets in the league without allowing a touchdown in coverage last year while posting the second-lowest passer rating in coverage at 43.0. Along the way, the LSU alum racked up 58 tackles, 17 pass deflections, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack.

Buffalo's secondary depth already took a hit with cornerback E.J. Gaines opting out this season, becoming the second player on the roster to do so along with defensive lineman Star Lotulelei.

White's indecisiveness may have given the club even more pause. Now he's no longer a concern—except to receivers in the AFC East.