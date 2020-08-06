Devin Booker Outduels T.J. Warren as Suns Beat Pacers, Continue Hot Streak

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 6, 2020

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker dribbles the ball down court against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns moved to 4-0 since the NBA's restart began with a 114-99 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

Three Suns had double-doubles. Phoenix big man DeAndre Ayton dominated with 23 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Devin Booker added 23 points and 10 assists, and Cameron Johnson posted 14 points and 12 boards.

Phoenix, which outrebounded Indiana 53-38, went on a 14-0 run to end the third quarter, turning a 75-72 deficit into an 86-75 edge. The Suns scored the first seven points in the fourth to complete a 21-0 run.

The 30-39 Suns moved within two games of the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot with four contests left. They are tied for 10th with the San Antonio Spurs, with the Portland Trail Blazers sitting ninth.

The 42-27 Pacers, who are fifth in the Eastern Conference and safely in the playoffs, lost their first restart game after beginning 3-0. Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. T.J. Warren, who the Suns traded to the Pacers last offseason for cash considerations, had 16 points and 11 boards.

He averaged 39.6 points, including a 53-point outburst versus the Philadelphia 76ers, during the NBA's restart prior to the Suns game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Notable Performances

Suns C DeAndre Ayton: 23 PTS, 10 REB, 4 BLK, 2 STL

Suns G Devin Booker: 23 PTS, 10 AST

Suns F Cameron Johnson14 PTS, 12 REB

Pacers G Malcolm Brogdon: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST

Pacers F T.J. Warren: 16 PTS, 11 REB

Pacers C Myles Turner: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK

     

What's Next?

Both teams will play next on Saturday.

The Suns will look to move to 5-0 in Florida against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Pacers will play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Russell Westbrook Out vs. Lakers

    Rockets star won't play tonight with quad contusion

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russell Westbrook Out vs. Lakers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Out Thursday vs. Rockets

    Lakers star is dealing with a sore right groin

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Out Thursday vs. Rockets

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Ben Simmons Out Indefinitely

    76ers star is considering treatment options for knee injury and has been ruled out vs. Magic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ben Simmons Out Indefinitely

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Possible Effects of Ben Simmons' Injury

    Simmons' partially dislocated knee could have far-reaching consequences on 76ers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Possible Effects of Ben Simmons' Injury

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report