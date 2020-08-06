Devin Booker Outduels T.J. Warren as Suns Beat Pacers, Continue Hot Streak

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns moved to 4-0 since the NBA's restart began with a 114-99 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

Three Suns had double-doubles. Phoenix big man DeAndre Ayton dominated with 23 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Devin Booker added 23 points and 10 assists, and Cameron Johnson posted 14 points and 12 boards.

Phoenix, which outrebounded Indiana 53-38, went on a 14-0 run to end the third quarter, turning a 75-72 deficit into an 86-75 edge. The Suns scored the first seven points in the fourth to complete a 21-0 run.

The 30-39 Suns moved within two games of the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot with four contests left. They are tied for 10th with the San Antonio Spurs, with the Portland Trail Blazers sitting ninth.

The 42-27 Pacers, who are fifth in the Eastern Conference and safely in the playoffs, lost their first restart game after beginning 3-0. Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. T.J. Warren, who the Suns traded to the Pacers last offseason for cash considerations, had 16 points and 11 boards.

He averaged 39.6 points, including a 53-point outburst versus the Philadelphia 76ers, during the NBA's restart prior to the Suns game.

Notable Performances

Suns C DeAndre Ayton: 23 PTS, 10 REB, 4 BLK, 2 STL

Suns G Devin Booker: 23 PTS, 10 AST



Suns F Cameron Johnson: 14 PTS, 12 REB

Pacers G Malcolm Brogdon: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST



Pacers F T.J. Warren: 16 PTS, 11 REB



Pacers C Myles Turner: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK

What's Next?

Both teams will play next on Saturday.

The Suns will look to move to 5-0 in Florida against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Pacers will play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

