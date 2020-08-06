Suns' Devin Booker Raves About NBA Restart Bubble Court: It's a 'Hooper's Gym'

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

It's fair to say Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has found his rhythm inside the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The Suns have won three straight games with Booker posting 30 points, 35 points and 20 points in the victories. Well, it turns out there may be a good reason why Kentucky product is averaging 50 percent shooting from the floor: the arena itself.

"I feel like it's a hooper's gym," Booker told Paolo Uggetti of The Ringer. "It's easier to shoot in here with less depth perception. I love the setup that they have for us. There's not much more that comes with it beyond the game of basketball."

While the lack of fans has dramatically changed the atmosphere, the NBA's current court structure has also stripped down the sport to its elements.

Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore called it "basketball at its purest form." If that's the case, few players have proven more of a natural talent for the game than Booker since the season resumed.

As the Suns make their push for a postseason berth, the environment has given Booker a chance to flourish.