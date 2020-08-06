FSU's Marvin Wilson Never Considered Skipping Season: That's the Easy Way out

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (21) moves in for the sack of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson told reporters on Thursday that he never considered sitting out the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has more social change he wants to accomplish while at the school. 

"I didn't come back to sit out and just go prepare for the league," he said. "That's taking the easy way out. For me, personally, I feel like I have work to do here in Tallahassee."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

