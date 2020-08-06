FSU's Marvin Wilson Never Considered Skipping Season: That's the Easy Way out

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson told reporters on Thursday that he never considered sitting out the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has more social change he wants to accomplish while at the school.

"I didn't come back to sit out and just go prepare for the league," he said. "That's taking the easy way out. For me, personally, I feel like I have work to do here in Tallahassee."

