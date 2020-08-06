Tom Brady on Bucs' Preparation for 2020 Season: 'Clock's Ticking on Everybody'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after throwing an interception late in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Nearly every one of the NFL's eight divisions has a team or teams with a quarterback quandary. With the exception of the NFC West it's easy to argue that there's a major hole behind center somewhere. Yep, after two decades of unmatched success, Tom Brady is without a contract. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
Bill Sikes/Associated Press

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited how much Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been able to work out with his new team. Brady doesn't think his situation unique, though.

"I think the reality is, the clock's ticking on everybody," Brady told reporters Thursday. "We're going to have to work as hard as we can, to not waste any minutes of any day trying to get used to one another, to embrace the challenge and see it as an opportunity to see what we can become."

                   

