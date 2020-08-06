Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Says He'd Draft Himself No. 1 in Fantasy Football

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey knows his worth.

The 2019 All-Pro told reporters Thursday he'd select himself first in a fantasy football draft ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

"I would always take myself in fantasy," he said.

Most fantasy owners are probably making the same determination.

McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four scores last year. His 2,392 yards were the highest in the league and the 16th-most in a single season.

The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater while trading away Kyle Allen and releasing Cam Newton. Bridgewater represents an upgrade over Allen, so the passing game might be a bigger focus for the team going forward.

That might not matter too much for McCaffrey since he's such a skilled receiver.

Take it straight from the player himself: Pick him No. 1.

