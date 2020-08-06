Nets Fined $25K by NBA for Failure to Comply to Injury Reporting Policies

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NBA announced Thursday they fined the Brooklyn Nets $25,000 for a violation of league rules regarding the reporting of player injuries.

The Nets lost 149-115 to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. All 13 of their active players saw the floor in the defeat.

