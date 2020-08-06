Nets Fined $25K by NBA for Failure to Comply to Injury Reporting Policies

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Chris Chiozza (4) bump fists during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NBA announced Thursday they fined the Brooklyn Nets $25,000 for a violation of league rules regarding the reporting of player injuries. 

The Nets lost 149-115 to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. All 13 of their active players saw the floor in the defeat.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

