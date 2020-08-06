NBA 2K21 Drops Current-Gen Gameplay Trailer with Damian Lillard and Top Stars

NBA 2K21

With NBA 2K21's launch on current-gen systems just a month away, we're getting our first look at the gameplay trailer.

2K Sports released an extended look at 2K21 on Thursday, with UK rapper Stormzy providing the accompanying track.

For those who played 2K20, the game should look pretty familiar. The NBA 2K franchise remains arguably the most visually striking sports game on current-gen systems, with lifelike player models and movements that reach the top of technology provided by the PS4 and Xbox One.

The biggest question for gamers is whether those slick graphics will carry over and create a gameplay performance that will send fans happy into the next generation of consoles.

We'll all find out once fans get their hands on the game when NBA 2K21 is released worldwide Sept. 4.