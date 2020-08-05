LeBron James Says NBA Board of Governors' $300M Pledge 'Means a Lot'

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The NBA's decision to pledge $300 million to the economic empowerment of Black communities over the next decade has earned LeBron James' praise.

Following Wednesday's announcement, James told NBC Los Angeles' Michael Duarte the move aligns well with what he's been doing through his own foundations.

"I think it's pretty great," James said. "$300 million over the next 10 years. The NBA and NBPA have always supported the black community. It means a lot."

James' philanthropic endeavors rival anything he's done on a basketball court over his career.

The NBA icon routinely works with After-School All-Stars, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Children's Defense Fund. In 2018, he opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, serving third- and fourth-graders with plans to eventually teach grades one through eight.

More recently, James partnered with fellow basketball star Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jalen Rose and others to form More Than a Vote, an advocacy group aimed at increasing African American turnout in elections. The group has recently pushed for NBA arenas to be used as polling places while donating $100,000 to help cover outstanding fines and fees so previously incarcerated Floridians can vote.

The NBA has previously stood by players who use their voices to promote social justice. Now it's adding a large financial contribution to the fight.

That hasn't gone unnoticed by James, who has been pushing the issue through his platform for the better part of his career.