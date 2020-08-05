Matt Cardona and the Real Winners and Losers from AEW Dynamite

0 of 8

Photo courtesy of AEW

Last week's AEW Dynamite was a rare misfire for the promotion, an off-kilter show that never seemed to entirely get its bearings. This week, it was back to business as usual—for AEW that means the best weekly wrestling show on the planet.

Like always, Dynamite was a wrestling buffet, providing something for all palates. It had traditional pro wrestling heel shenanigans in the form of MJF, cutting edge action wrestling from the Elite and even some 90s throwback action courtesy of Eric Bischoff (and Matt Cardona's ring work).

All told, it was a good night to be a wrestling fan. But, even on the best nights, nothing is perfect. We're here to break it all down for you and share some thoughts about the real winners and losers from this week's AEW Dynamite.